Delimitation draft report aimed at delaying assembly elections: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 17: Former minister and JKPCC president, Ghulam Ahmed Mir today said that Delimitation draft report is aimed at delaying assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Launching membership drive in Udhampur at a function today, Mir said that rise in the prices of almost all the things, including essential commodities has become a common feature these days. The Government failed to do anything in this direction. He said, the increasing prices of daily commodities have become a headache for the citizens of the nation.

Mir said that the NDA regime has been a period of broken promises, as the election promises made in 2014 by a Prime Ministerial aspirant have turned out to be false. The Union Government is yet to take steps to check price hike of essential commodities. He added that BJP’s promise of providing employment to the youth of J&K also turned out to be hollow and its failure on this front can be well gauged from growing disillusionment and frustration among the unemployed youth of J&K.

Mir described the Delimitation Commission draft report as bizarre and said his party would not allow any attempt to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He termed the report as a sheer mockery of the universally accepted and constitutionally established norms of peoples’ representation.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said Govt is only killing and buying time with futile programmes and accused BJP for weakening grass roots democracy after its failure to fulfill the promises made to the general masses. He said that so far BJP has only befooled people with false promises. He blamed BJP for its total failure to address the genuine problems and concerns of the people. Alleging that the people of J&K were witnessing the “ugliest situation on every count”, Bhalla questioned the “delay” in holding assembly elections and granting statehood to J&K as promised by the Centre in Parliament.

Bhalla asked the Centre to fulfill its promise rather than making u-turns and indulging in misadventures aiming to gain political mileage, which the BJP has been doing since it assumed power.

Senior party leaders Yogesh Sawhney, Krishan Chand Bhagat (Distt president), Ex- MLA Dina Nath Bhagat, Rajnesh Sharma, Vijay Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Gajan Singh, Suresh Dogra and others also spoke on the occasion.