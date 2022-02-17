BSF/CISF aspirants protest for jobs, several detained

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Hundreds of unemployed youth today staged protest and tried to block main bridge on Tawi River in Jammu, demanding recruitment in Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The BSF and CISF aspirants drawn from various parts of Jammu region assembled this morning outside Exhibition Ground and staged a strong protest. They raised slogans in support of their demands and demanded job letters in BSF and CISF.

Demanding their jobs letters, the protesting youth said, “When the notification for the recruitment of 1,356 constables in BSF and CISF was issued in 2018, lakhs of aspirants from J&K had applied for the posts. Amid this, the demand for posts was raised and assurance for the same was made by BJP leaders when they had staged a protest outside BJP office, Trikuta Nagar. However, in February 2021, the final list of the selected candidates was rolled out for only 1,356 candidates instead of the assured added 2,000 posts.”

They said since then the remaining aspirants, who had cleared the final round of recruitment, are struggling for their right of job. “We met every concerned authority and called on senior BJP leaders but only got fake assurances,” the protesting youth said, adding, they will carry on the agitation till their demand is not fulfilled.

Later, the protesting youth became violent. They broke all police barricades and after climbing walls, reached at Tawi Bridge near Mandir-Masjid point and tried to disrupt the movement of vehicular traffic by lying on the Bridge.

Following the protesting youth, the police personnel also reached at Tawi bridge and forcefully lifted the protesting youth and detained many of them for a brief period and thus, clear the vehicular traffic.