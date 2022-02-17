Contractors’ body threatens boycott of tenders

‘Clear pending payments of Rs 685 cr’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 17: Joint platform of contractors has questioned the undue harassment of contractors and said that it would have a negative impact on construction and development.

The Central Contractors Coordination Committee warned the Administration that if their demands were not met, they would have the option of boycotting the works.

The Central Contractors Coordination Committee held a convention at the Town Hall of Sumbal, Bandipora and demanded payment of dues to the Government.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the awareness program, Farooq Ahmed Dar, general secretary, Coordination Committee, lamented that Administration unduly delaying the funds of contractors under the guise of administrative contracts.

Dar said it is not a sin to ask for money owed, and contractors have the right to demand it. He alleged that black laws were being imposed on the contractors, which was not only slowing down the pace of development work, but was also becoming a tool to ruin the contractor.

At present, the Government has a debt of Rs 685 crore, and no efforts are being made to release it,” Dar said.

He said that renewal of contractors’ cards should be done immediately as it would delay the contractors from participating in the tendering process. He said that some bureaucrats were obstructing the construction work.

“Lieutenant Governor is in favour of development and construction in Jammu and Kashmir, but the bureaucrats are thwarting his program, he further added.

Dar warned the Government that if their problems were not resolved, they had no choice but to boycott the construction work.

During the ceremony, the newly elected president of the Contractors Union Sonawari, Muhammad Altaf was sworn.

Mushtaq Ahmed Paray, vice president, Coordination Committee, emphasized the need for unity and consensus among the contractors and said that in these circumstances, the contractors should protect their honour and dignity.

The meeting was attended by Javed Ahmed Zargar, Ishfaq Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Rasool Mir, Umar Javed Khan, Mohd Yousuf Rishi, Abdul Aziz Pir, Mohd Rafiq Wani, Abdul Khaliq and others.