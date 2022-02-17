CS reviews IMPARD’s technological interventions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 17: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today visited Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPARD) to review the technological interventions being introduced by the institute especially in imparting online training.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta delivered valedictory address to the 8th batch of Public Information Officers (PIOs), Assistant Public Information Officers (APIOs) and Appellate Authorities.

He asked the institute to make the training in Learning Management System (LMS) mode which included recording a lecture and uploading it on IMPARD website so that interested persons can download it from there.

Chief Secretary instructed the concerned officers to devise special training programmes covering Pradhan Mantri’s flagship schemes besides training the district officers about the guidelines of the schemes. He also asked IMPARD to conduct Mass Training Programmes covering PRIs and other Rural Development functionaries under its role as State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD).

He also asked the departments of Rural Development, Disaster Management and General Administration Department to depute maximum number of heir officers for training by IMPARD.

During these RTI training courses, the services of best experts in the field of RTI from all over India were utilized including that of former Chief Information Commissioners.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary chaired a meeting to review the functioning and progress of the Geology and Mining Department.

Chief Secretary directed the officers to prepare a future plan for mining operations spelling out the details about the number of people the department will generate employment for and the kind of economic activity the department is going to add.

To ensure uniformity of rates of minor minerals across the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Secretary directed that the number of mineral blocks identified for mining operations should be uniformly distributed across the districts.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the availability of various minor minerals at reasonable prices and directed the Mining Department to submit a comparative rate sheet. He also said that the mine surveillance system and e-marketplace should be rolled out on priority within the shortest time frame.