Conserve ecology, protect humanity, bio diversity: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Making a fervent appeal to the people to grow more trees, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today appreciated the endeavours of the citizenry in general and the organizations engaged in environmental conservation in particular for contributing towards conservation of ecology to protect the earth”

“Conservation of ecology is imperative for protecting the human race, as also bio-diversity”, Devender Rana said while addressing a day-long conference on ‘Together we can grow more forests on wasteland to serve the life on land’, organized by Paryavaran and Wasteland Development Co-operative Society, Nagrota at K.L Sehgal Hall here this afternoon.

He observed: “While we must take pledge to grow trees wherever possible including at the wastelands, the preservation of the existing trees should not lose our attention”

He reemphasized the importance of the green cover for human life and biodiversity, saying plantation has assumed more significance in the prevailing pollution filled atmosphere to clean air and refresh the environment, as forests help in absorbing toxic gases like carbon. They help to prevent soil erosion and uphold the fertility of the soil. Forests help to establish oxygen and carbon balance in nature, imperative for maintaining an ecological balance, he added.

Devender Rana supported the constitution of J&K Wasteland Development Board for synergizing the efforts in afforestation and preserving ecological balance.

Surinder Choudhary, former Member Legislative Council also shared his views among the participants during the conference.

Welcoming the participants, comprising political leaders, environmentalist from all over the Jammu region, Gandharav Singh Thakur, Chairman Paryavaran and Wasteland Development Co-operative Society, Nagrota, gave an overview on wasteland available in the country and the importance of converting the wasteland into green zones.

He emphasized on the importance of the role of civil society, especially organizations in transforming wasteland into full fledged forests. He said an initiative was taken by people at the bank of river Tawi at village Chak Rakhwalan, Nagrota where over 40,000 saplings were planted in 1990. Over the years, the enclave was converted into a man made forest supporting a strong biodiversity in the region and offering tangible and intangible benefits to locals of Jammu.

The Conference adopted a resolution for dedicating Chak Rakhwalan forest after former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier the programme commenced with a lamp lightening ceremony by the dignitaries followed by an oath ceremony by the Board of Directors.

The Vote of Thanks was presented by Madan Lal Abrol, Managing Director Paryavaran and Wasteland Development Co-operative Society, Nagrota.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Rameshwar Dutt, Joginder Singh, Sakshi Magotra, and Paras Sawhney.