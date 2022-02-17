‘Parivarwadi’ can’t be ‘Samajwadi’, UP will expose this facade: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW, Feb 17 : In a scathing attack on Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister and Senior Central BJP leader, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that “Parivarwadi” (Dynast) can’t be “Samajwadi” (Socialist) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) will expose this facade because this is a State which has, in the past, produced several tall leaders who have left behind a rich legacy of socialism.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here today, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Socialism and Dynastism are absolutely incompatible with each other because a Socialist never believes in upliftment of his own family and therefore a dynast can never claim to be a socialist. He said, Samajwadi Party has nothing to do with socialism and this is only a façade to promote the family interests. He alleged that the brutal attack on BJP candidate from Karhal, SPS Baghel, demonstrates the desperation of the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as he is sensing clear defeat from Karhal.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that promotion of family interests and caste politics were the twin bedrocks of the Akhilesh Government from 2012-2017. He said, only one caste was given primacy in Police posting. On the other hand, during the Yogi Adityanath regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikash model was successfully implemented and the interests of the poor were well addressed. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Toilets, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjawala Gas Cylinders and free double ration by the Centre and the State Government during pandemic not only saved lives of lakhs of people, but helped provide a dignified life to the beneficiaries, he said.

Batting strongly for the Double Engine Government in UP, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the absence of the same party government, the poor and needy suffer a lot as they get deprived of many welfare schemes. He said, only a government guided by Modi and led by Yogi in the State can implement schemes like One Nation-One Ration Card.

Asking for re-election of the Yogi Government, Dr Jitendra Singh said, housing will be provided to all the shelter less populace of the UP, besides good food through Annapurna Rasoi scheme. He said, every new born will be given birth and caste certificates simultaneously and free Insurance to labourers.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, each vote will decide whether there will be rule of law in Uttar Pradesh or it will see the repeat of communal riots. By heckling the police, Akhilesh is keeping the morale of the anti-social elements high and the attack on SPS Baghel will prove a last nail in the coffin of Samajwadi Party.

The Senior BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh charged Akhilesh Yadav with trying to foist a “Danga Raaj” in UP, so that criminals associated with SP will have a free run to loot. He added that people are aware and they had not forgotten the Criminal-Mafia era of the SP government and will return Yogi Adityanath with a thumping majority.