Special provisions for PWDs at Jammu Airport discussed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Jammu Airport has taken a lead to facilitate the passengers with disabilities travelling to and from this airport. A local committee meet was convened by Gurjeet Singh Commandant, CISF Jammu Airport under the chairmanship of Airport Director Sanjeev Kumar Garg wherein prominent NGOs of Jammu division, Airport Managers of all airlines, representative from Red Cross society deliberated on the difficulties/ inconvenience faced by PWDs while travelling by air. Sandhya Dhar, President Jigar foundation, Umesh Sharma, Member Disability Advisory Board & Parent Association, Sushil Sharma, Chairman All J&K Disablity Board, Deepak Sharma, Progressive federation for the Blinds and Preet Dutta, Red Cross Volunteer attended the meeting.

The facilities/special provisions to the persons with disabilities at airport in detail were discussed at the meeting. The vehicles of PWDs will be allowed upto the forecourt area on production of UDID cards /Disability certificate at the main entry gate.

A dedicated parking for the vehicle of PWDs is reserved at the airport. A CISF “Help Desk” especially for PWDs in the Fore court area has been established wherein important telephone numbers and flight schedule are placed for the convenience of passengers. A list of 21 types of disabilities will also made available at the “Help Desk” so that the passenger can be facilitated according to the disability criteria.

In the meeting, Airport Managers apprised that 03 seats in every flight are kept reserved for the PWDs close to the washroom. A separate low height check-in counter has been earmarked for the passengers with disabilities. The person accompanying the deaf and dumb passenger should approach the CISF “Help Desk counter” in the Forecourt area to escort such passenger upto the boarding gate. A separate line for PWDs has also been earmarked for security check in SHA. The wheel chairs are also made available in standby at the arrival alighting point at Jammu airport for the facilitation of the passengers with special needs.

Sandhya Dhar, President Jigar Foundation advised to conduct the access audit of terminal building for accessibility at Jammu airport. The Airport Director directed Terminal Manager to approach Social welfare Department Jammu for the access audit. CASO Gurjeet Singh assured that ASG at Jammu airport is committed to make air travel a smooth experience and solution to the concerned issues will be worked out in co-ordination with AAI and other stakeholders. Thelocal committeeto facilitate PWDs shall meet after every two months to review the decision taken. This initiative has been taken at all the 65 Airports manned by the CISF in India.