Farooq, Omar, others pay tribute to Wali Mohd Itoo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 17: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah paid glowing tribute to veteran leader and former Legislative Assembly Speaker, Wali Mohammad Itoo on his 30th martyrdom anniversary.

Offering tribute to the veteran leader, the duo said late Itoo’s supreme sacrifice for upholding the high principles of democracy, human dignity and public cause will be remembered for the times to come.

Hailing his tremendous vision, the duo said that the veteran leader was far ahead of his times. “All his life he worked for Jammu and Kashmir where rural youth, rural women and farmers find expression. He worked tirelessly to achieve that dream of giving new direction to rural development, and poverty alleviation across South Kashmir districts, particularly DH Pora,” they said.

General secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, senior leaders Choudhary Mohd Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Party MPs Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Ali Mohd Dar, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad, Javed Dar, Imran Nabi Dar, Mushtaq Guroo, Mudassar Shahmiri and others also paid rich tribute to the party veteran on his 30th death anniversary.

The party functionaries also paid glowing tribute to Abdul Samad Teli and Khawaja Mohd Akbar Ganaie on their death anniversaries.