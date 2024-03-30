Farooq Abdullah Accuses BJP Of Polarizing J&K To Hide Its Failures

SRINAGAR, Mar 30: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday claimed that BJP is in an extreme state of “panic” sensing “defeat” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said this while addressing party functionalities at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

“The closer the Lok Sabha polls come, the frustration and hopelessness of the BJP and its subsidiaries in J&K is becoming visible.

They know that their lies are not swaying people. Having done nothing, they are now eying gains from dividing people on ethnic, linguistic and regional lines,” Abdullah was quoted as having said by a party spokesman.

The former JK CM added any misstep at this juncture will have far reaching implications that will be born by the future generations.

“Ask yourselves what have you got since BJP came to power at the Centre. They denuded us of our identity, our unique character. They snatched our rights, our land resources. Ration quota was decreased and it’s also being withheld now. Beneficiaries of social welfare schemes are being made to beg of whatever little monetary help they used to get. Horticulture, Agriculture and handicrafts sectors are bleeding,” the former chief minister said.

Lashing out hard at the BJP and its local subsidiaries, the NC President said these political parties do not want a credible voice to reach parliament.

“They don’t want Kashmiris to have one voice. The BJP firmly believe that politicians should be produced from every home in Kashmir so as to curb the genuine voice of the people,” he said.

“Our fight is with the divisive forces. We should utilise our power of vote to show such forces as are inimical to our identity in their right place. They will use men, money and machinery to coerce the voters. However, the need of the hour demands us to remain united and vigilant of their machinations.

This time we are voting for our identity. Any mistake by us will have serious repercussions for the coming generations of ours,” Abdullah said. (Agencies)