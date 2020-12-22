Farmer unions defer decision on Centre’s letter for fresh talks

NEW DELHI: Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday said that a decision on the Central Government’s offer for fresh talks has been deferred to Wednesday, even as they remained adamant on the demand to repeal the three farm laws.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi’s Singhu Border, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that 32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action.

He said that a meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday where a decision on the Government’s talks offer will be taken. (AGENCIES)