RT-PCR test on arrival, separate isolation for COVID positive cases: Centre’s SOPs for UK flyers

NEW DELHI: Passengers coming from the UK should undergo RT-PCR test and be isolated in a separate unit of an institutional facility if found positive, stated the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedure issued on Tuesday in view of a new variant of coronavirus detected there.

India has suspended all passenger flights connecting the United Kingdom from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders in the wake of the emergence of a mutated strain of the virus there, joining several other countries that have imposed a similar flight ban. (AGENCIES)