India, Japan discuss regional security situation; call for free and open maritime order

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of China’s growing assertiveness in the region, India and Japan on Tuesday strongly opposed any attempts to “unilaterally change” the status quo by “coercion” or any activities that escalate tension and highlighted the importance of a free and open maritime order.

Issues relating to the regional situation figured during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi, according to a statement by Japan’s Defence Ministry.

“The two ministers also exchanged views on regional situations, including the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and reaffirmed their continued close cooperation,” it said. (AGENCIES)