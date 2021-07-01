Far-reaching reforms of Modi Govt benefitted J&K, Ladakh: Dr Jitendra

Good, digital governance prime motive of Govt: LG

Union Ministers to start visiting UT again



Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 1: Union Minister of State Develop-ment of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that many far-reaching reforms of Modi Government like Prevention of Corruption Act, abolition of interviews for Group C and D posts and more than 800 Central Laws became applicable to J&K after it got the Union Territory status.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the occasion said that the good governance powered by digital governance is the prime motive of the Government in J&K.

Speaking after the inauguration of DARPG’s semi-virtual Regional Conference on “Replication of Good Governance Practices” at Srinagar, attended by 750 officers from 10 States, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Modi Government is committed to Transparency and “Justice for All” and the people friendly reforms taken in the last seven years have benefitted the entire country including people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Dr Jitendra Singh cited several governance initiatives undertaken by the Government for Jammu & Kashmir including the long-pending cadre review, establishment of CAT benches, Extension of RTI Act, CPGRAMS and conduct the common eligibility test through the National Recruitment Agency at every district headquarter in Jammu & Kashmir.

He brought forth the transformational changes pursued by Government through the Mission Karmayogi, wherein the Capacity building of 2000 civil servants in collaboration between NCGG and IMPARD will be undertaken. He also cited massive reforms undertaken in grievance redressal and the deployment of IAS officers as Assistant Secretaries on completion of probation period. He further cited the success of the Aspirational District Program in improving the governance quality in India’s under-developed districts.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the administration must reach out to the last man in the queue. He complimented the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for efficient COVID management and congratulated the people of Jammu & Kashmir for community management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Minister said that the objective of the Regional Conference was to familiarize officers with best governance practices. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India adopted the “Minimum Government Maximum Governance” paradigm which is being cited and commended all over the world with civil servants from across the world are visiting India to pursue internships. The relevance of Regional Conferences emanated from the view that Government should go out of Vigyan Bhavan to reach out to administrators in various States.

Dr Jitendra Singh complimented the officers of DARPG for conducting the 2-day Regional Conference in Srinagar against all odds in continuation of the 3 previous conferences held in Jammu. This Regional Conference coming one week after the all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister to promote grassroots democracy and provide impetus to development has considerable significance with the adoption of the conference resolution titled “Behtar Nizam e-Hukumat” that will seek to ensure justice for all persons and regions of Jammu & Kashmir.

On this occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh announced the following DARPG-Government of Jammu & Kashmir collaborations: Develop a District Level Good Governance Index on the lines of the National Good Governance Index Capacity building of 2000 civil servants in collaboration between NCGG and IMPARD A National Conference will be conducted on Governance in Jammu & Kashmir in the year.

Dr Jitendra Singh released the DARPG’s e-Magazine titled ‘MINIMUM GOVERNMENT, MAXIMUM GOVERNANCE’ (MGMG), comprising of write-ups on Administrative Innovations during the Inaugural session. He also witnessed the exchange of MoU between NCGG and IMPARD for the capacity building of 2000 civil servants.

The Regional Conference was also addressed by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Sanjay Singh, Secretary DARPG, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary J&K and V.Srinivas, Additional Secretary DARPG.

The Regional Conference is being conducted on July 1-2, 2021 and will have 7 technical sessions with a focus on Administrative innovations at Centre, State and District levels, innovations in Swachh Bharat Mission, Aspirational Districts Program, Annual Credit Plan. A special session on Administrative Innovations in Jammu & Kashmir will also be conducted in the Regional Conference to showcase the work done in Jammu & Kashmir.

A team of four Union Ministers will soon start visiting Jammu and Kashmir every week to review development activities in the Union Territory and carry feedback of the public as well as the administration for the consideration of the Central Government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

He said the team will comprise two Ministers each for the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

“We are very soon going to start the touring of the Central Ministers in the UT. We did that experiment in the month of January when we had about 35 Central Ministers travelling here within one week or month. They also got back with a good experience, it was great exposure for the people of the UT as well as the officers,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended two-day Regional Conference on “Replication of Good Governance Practices” at SKICC, Srinagar, in presence of Union MoS, PMO, Ministry of DoNER, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh.

About 750 officers/officials from 10 States/UTs through semi-virtual mode are participating in one of the biggest ever conferences in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor underlined the significance of creating a common platform by bringing National, State level organizations, experts for sharing experiences in formulation & implementation of best practices in Citizen-Centric governance, Administrative Innovations, Welfare Programs, Digital Governance, Personnel Administration and Capacity Building for effective administration.

“I firmly believe that speed of decision making is critical and therefore, our efforts should be to reduce delays in the implementation process, moving effectively towards building an egalitarian society. Difference will be made only with responsive, morally correct and action-oriented policies” he observed.

Emphasizing on having elements of human touch in the working of the officials, Sinha said that “we all need to remember that behind every file, every single note, there are people. Your process cannot be mechanical; whatever you do or decide not to do in that particular moment impacts a large section of the public”.

“Forget about failure; let’s start counting how many attempts we are making, which is completely aligned with the vision of administration. It is high time we moved away from process-based administration to performance-based administration, bringing in more efficiency in the system”, he added.

Sinha congratulated JK-IMPARD and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) for signing an MoU on the capacity building programme, giving an opportunity to 2,000 officers of J&K Administration through mid-career training program on various aspects of good governance, on the training pattern of IAS officers.

Team of J&K Administration is working in a participatory, responsive and transparent manner with moral values which is the foundation of good governance. Government institutions, schemes, various programmes, activities of social welfare, all these efforts can have their rightful impact only when the last person standing in the queue is being reached to with the benefits according to his need, the Lt Governor maintained.

Laying special emphasis on taking accountable good governance to the people, Sinha said that everything has been put in public domain under JK BEAMS, EMPOWERMENT initiative, thus making J&K one of the leading States/UTs to bring such transparency in the governance process.

“Good governance powered by digital intervention should aim at making Government services available online, digital literacy mission reaching every village, enabling disbursement of all subsidies directly into beneficiaries’ accounts. Today, we can proudly say that a person sitting in any Panchayat of the UT can see how much the money is allocated and utilized under the plan finalized with the participation of public representatives for the development of his village”, he added.

“e-Office is one of the reformative steps taken by the Government to put an end to the Darbar Move practice in J&K, thus saving crores of rupees spent on transporting files in hundreds of trucks from Jammu to Srinagar and from vice-versa”, he observed.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Chief Secretary of J&K and his team for implementing the rule of transparent accountability in Jammu and Kashmir. He also stressed on the need to lay a solid mechanism for reward for good work and punishment for laxity by the government officials.

He remarked that the Prime Minister has brought a new era in governance process through his mantra of – “Minimum Govern-ment, Maximum Governance”. On the basis of broad framework he laid for all of us and by working in different areas, we have moved forward in the direction of ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat’.

“From the ramparts of Red Fort in 2016, the Prime Minister had said that the country is moving from self-governance to good governance. It’s his model of good governance that we are able to save our economy, setting new milestones of progress, and reaching to the people with benefits of social welfare despite of COVID-19 challenges”, the Lt Governor added.

He also spoke about Sardar Patel’s vision and his firm belief in fairness, transparency and accountability in governance for social and economic development and nation-building.

Highlighting various innovative programmes initiated by the UT Government, the Lt Governor observed that a strong foundation has been laid through programmes like Back to Village for strengthening the concept of Jan-Bhagidari by ensuring efficiency, transparency and credibility in the Governmental process.