Sinha urges all to participate in Delimitation meets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today appealed to all political parties to participate in the meetings of the Delimitation Commission even as he ordered reopening of Mughal and Sinthan roads for general public from July 5.

On the visit of Delimitation Commission, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Delimitation Commission works as per the Delimitation Act and those who believe in democracy and want Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) polls should definitely participate (in the Commission’s meetings)”.

He added that when political parties and common people participate, better Vidhan Sabha can be formed.

On recent drone attacks on the India Air Force (IAF) Station at Satwari and subsequent sightings of drones, Sinha said drones have been spotted in past few months and the BSF has also shot down one recently.

“Drones have been spotted in past few months. BSF shot down one recently. Police thwarted such attempts. Security agencies have taken recent Jammu incident seriously. Security arrangements are being made at all such establishments,” Sinha said, adding security agencies are capable of tackling this threat.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha took two significant decisions to open the Mughal Road and Sinthan Road for the general public from July 5.

He remarked that these decisions have been taken for the convenience of the common people of the UT. He said that the reopening of these roads for general public will facilitate the smooth movement of public, reducing the distance and travel time and boosting the overall economy of the region.