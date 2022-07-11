Factual clarification on missing pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: As reported by some sections of media that ’37 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are missing in Amarnath pilgrimage, a report which was originally carried out by PTI, is factually incorrect.

In this regard, Andhra Pradesh government has clearly refuted such media report through a letter addressed to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The letter reads, “In continuation of letter number Lr. No. 06/ARC-APB/2022 dated 11.07.2022, some Media groups reported that 37 members are missing from Andhra Pradesh in Amarnath, in this regard I would like to clarify about the two sub groups data as per the latest information received.

2 persons are reportedly missing namely Gunisetty Sudha and Kotha Parvathi belonging to Rajahmundry. We are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Administration to get more information.

The remaining 35 persons for whom we received calls from their relatives on Andhra Pradesh Helpline numbers, all 35 have been traced and are safely returning to Andhra Pradesh.

Relief and Rescue operations by local administration in Jammu and Kashmir are underway for the missing persons. We highly appreciate the support and help provided by local administration”.

The self explanatory letter written by Additional RC, Andhra Pradesh Govt is attached herewith.