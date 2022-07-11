SRINAGAR, July 11: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.
AwantiporaEncounter: One more terrorist killed (Total 2). #Search going on. Further details shall follow, tweets Kashmir Zone Police
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Awantipora, operation underway
