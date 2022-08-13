FAA selectees seek assurance of LG admn on selection list

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Selected candidates of Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) today demanded assurance from the J&K Government not to scrap their selection list.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club, FAA selectees said they have come to know from various sources that Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board is cancelling the recruitment of Finance Account Assistant. They said earlier after written examination, JKSSB on its twitter account had claimed of conducting the examination in a transparent manner but now on the name of malpractices, the selection list is being scrapped.

“Almost the entire recruitment process for FAA has been completed and now, they are talking of scrapping it. Why does it take so long for the Government to question the recruitment process? We are not against the probe but that should be time-bound,” one of the FAA selectees said, alleging that the rights of deserved candidates are being trampled in the name of the probe and alleged scams.

Click here to watch video

Another FAA aspirant said, “We work hard day and night for almost 2 years to prepare for this exam and when the final selection list is about to come, it is being allegedly scrapped due to fault of some mischievous elements. If the entire list is scrapped, it will leave a thousand youth unemployed, disheartened and disappointed.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of FAA selectees met PMO officials in Delhi and apprised them of their demands. Earlier, the delegation met prominent leaders of National parties and asked for their help on the issue. Later, the delegation members said that they were not allowed to protest in Jantar Mantar due to security concerns. “If Government fails to give us assurance on our demand till 15th August, then on 16th August we will march towards Jantar Mantar for protest,” the delegation members added.

Pertinently, FAA selectees have been protesting for last 31 days, both at Press Club Jammu and Press Enclave Srinagar, demanding assurance from LG administration that their selection list won’t be scrapped.