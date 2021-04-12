“External interference not acceptable”

A country of the size and strength, both economic and military, as India hardly needs to stress upon the known fact that we would be never agreeing to or allowing directly or indirectly any sort of interference in our own internal affairs. Not only that, India has recently shown how and in what manner, it could afford to go far in protecting our borders to the extent of even an inch in respect of the nine month old standoff with China. However, reiterating this stand was again to confirm our policy and commitment because this country has never desired in the past nor has any intention in future, to interfere in the internal affairs of any country and on reciprocity, expects the same from “others” too. However, we see and observe that Pakistan has been parroting “Kashmir issue” for over seven decades not only within its country and building up a false narrative but even hard attempting to raise intermittently the same at international levels disregarding and brazenly violating the tenets of the Shimla Agreement that binds “both” the countries to settle all issues including the one related to Kashmir, if any, only bi-laterally.

On the other side of the fence, if at all, there was any issue regarding Kashmir, it was regarding the huge chunks of areas of the then State forcibly occupied by Pakistan in 1947-48 which needed to be vacated and settled for all times. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it may be reaffirmed, has historically been a part and parcel of India and as a natural corollary, shall continue to be an integral part in future as well, come what may. This avowed policy of the Indian Government has been articulated by Indian leaders repeatedly from time to time and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on his recent visit to Jammu reaffirming the same, lends credence to the established settled fate of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India which could never become any agenda for any negotiations to altering the position even slightly. Why should not the other countries attend to and settle their own internal problems and instead indulge in diplomatically costly extravaganza of poking their unsolicited nose in our affairs and even comment upon our concerns for human rights which by all counts, if impartial and unbiased survey was conducted, would be found far more better than any country boasting about it.

We may, democratically and as per the provisions of our constitution, bring in constitutional and administrative changes in any of our states and Union Territories including in Jammu and Kashmir, that should be no issue to be discussed, least commented upon or questioned as the Parliament of India being supreme political body to do it by democratic majority could not be questioned in anyway. Verily touching this aspect, the Vice President questioned Pakistan, though not directly, over repeated references by it on the issue of abrogation of Article 370. We basically believing in democracy, the will of the people and all civilized norms of live and let live, mutual respect and tolerance and the like, have historically been imparting knowledge to world countries on such basic and most important issues related to shaping the destinies of civilizations. It is a sort of a boon to the South Asian peace and even the entire world that India is so much committed to maintaining and working wholeheartedly for peace and friendship among the comity of nations, more so between our neighbours. Hence, in this context the advice of the Vice President, who while addressing annual convocation of the IIM, Jammu, to all concerned especially Pakistan and China to mind their own affairs and not meddle in ours, is timely and apt.