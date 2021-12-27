Baramulla, Dec 27: Two technicians were injured in an explosion that took place due to a short circuit in an oxygen plant at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla on Monday morning.
According to the Principal, GMC the Oxygen plant is now functioning normally.
Further details are awaited. (Agencies)
Explosion In J&K’s Baramulla Medical College Oxygen Plant, 2 Injured
Baramulla, Dec 27: Two technicians were injured in an explosion that took place due to a short circuit in an oxygen plant at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla on Monday morning.