Terrorists Attack Police Post, Encounter Underway In J&K’s Udhampur: Reports

JAMMU, July 10: An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway at Sang police post of Basantgarh Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, according to SSP Joginder Singh.

Local media reports said that a massive combing operation has been launched after terrorists attacked the Sang police post around 8pm

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot from nearby posts of security forces, said reports.