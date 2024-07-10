J&K Govt Approved Release Of Advance Funds To Family Welfare Department For FY 2024-25

Major relief for the employees of Family Welfare in Health & Medical Education Department

SRINAGAR, July 10: In a first, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction to the release of funds amounting to over Rs 55.58 crore by way of advance positioning in favour of family welfare department under centrally sponsored scheme ‘family welfare programme’ for its utilization during the Financial Year 2024-25.

An order to this effect was issued by Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the release of funds amounting to Rs 5558.75 lakh in favour of Director Family Welfare, J&K as advance positioning under CSS ‘Family Welfare Programme’ through Budget, Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS),” the order read.

It said Finance department has sanctioned the amount in reference to the recent decision of the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The order said the funds shall be utilized subject to certain conditions like the expenditure shall be booked on admissible items as mentioned in the guidelines of CSS-Family Welfare Programme and after fulfilling all requisite formalities as per rules/norms.

The funds shall be utilized specifically for the purpose for which these have been authorized and no diversion of funds shall be permissible under any circumstances in the bank account unnecessarily, it said.

The order said the funds shall not be parked and the conditions stipulated in BEAMS may be adhered in letter and spirit.

Pertinent to mention that this was a long pressing burning issue of the employees of the family welfare department who did not get salaries on time before this decision and the decision is a major reform aimed at employee welfare for the department of health and medical education.

As per Secretary Health & Medical Education ‘This is for the first time that funds have been released in advance in favour of the family welfare department. This will obviate the chances of any delay in the release of salaries to the employees of family welfare department.”