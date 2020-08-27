Ex-MLC, woman die of Corona in Jammu, 2 more deaths in Ladakh; 171 new cases

BJP MP, wife, PA, 2 Medical Superintendents positive

Tehsildar, SHO, 3 SSA, IAF officials test +ve

Of 4800 Rapid Tests in City Markets, 134 found infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 27: A former Member Legislative Council (MLC) of National Conference and a woman were two fresh Corona casualties in Jammu region today where 171 new cases were reported including BJP Lok Sabha member from Jammu-Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma, his wife and PA, two Medical Superintendents and a Surgeon from Government Medical College (GMC) and District Hospital, Tehsildar, SHO, two officials of Grameen Bank, seven more BSF jawans from their Paloura Camp, three more staff members of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), an official of the Indian Air Force (IAF), two women from a family in Digiana, two persons from Trikuta Nagar and a Sanitary Inspector while the district administration in Samba has declared five-day lockdown from August 28 to September 1 midnight in view of surge in COVID cases.

Click here to watch video

Eighty-seven year old National Conference ex-MLC Chuni Lal, hailing from Kathua town, who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua on August 23 with co-morbidity and COVID positive died early this morning. His body was packed as per the protocol,” Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat told the Excelsior.

He is the second National Conference leader who has succumbed to Coronavirus in Jammu region. Earlier, a Youth National Conference leader had died of the virus in Talab Tillo.

A 70-year-old woman from Satwari who was admitted in the GMC Jammu on August 24 with COVID Pneumonia died this morning. She was on oxygen and was incubated and put on ventilator early today, GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, adding the body was handed over to the family for cremation as per the protocol.

Two fresh casualties have taken Corona casualties in Jammu region to 57 including 38 in Jammu district followed by five in Rajouri, three each in Kathua and Poonch districts, two each in Udhampur, Samba and Doda districts and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

Two more Corona casualties were reported today from the Union Territory of Ladakh-one each from Leh and Kargil districts taking toll to 27—nine in Leh and 18 in Kargil while 41 more cases in the UT including 27 from Leh and 14 from Kargil have taken Corona tally to 2492 and active cases to 825.

Meanwhile, 134 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in various City Markets in Jammu district today, the highest being 27 at Bus Stand.

The teams in RAT were led by senior KAS officer Satish Kumar, Nodal Officer under the supervision of District Magistrate Jammu Sushma Chauhan and Health officials.

Besides 27 at Bus Stand, 21 positives cases were reported from CPO Chowk Panjtirthi, 14 from Janipura, 10 Kachi Chawni, 15 Jewel Chowk Chand Nagar , 14 New Plots, 10 Link Road, eight Parade Ground and six Bantalab. A total of 4800 RAT and RTPCR tests were conducted today in Jammu district for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha member from Jammu-Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma, his wife and PA today tested positive for COVID-19. Jugal was tested for the virus after having mild fever. Sharma and his wife have been shifted to Narayana Hospital in Katra while the PA has been admitted in Jammu.

A Tehsildar posted in Kot Bhalwal and an SHO of a police station in Jammu district have tested positive for pathogen. However, police officials said the SHO tested positive in RAT and will be subjected to RTPCR test tomorrow.

Two teachers and a Junior Assistant posted in SSA office Narwal tested positive for the virus today, SSA Director Arun Manhas said. He added that 40 staff members were subjected to testing after one of the teachers reported positive earlier. The office has been closed for couple of days. Manhas has tested negative.

Seven BSF jawans from Paloura Camp, two women from one family in Digiana and two persons from Trikuta Nagar today also tested positive for the pathogen. A seven-year-old female baby from Krishna Nagar has tested positive.

Other positives of Jammu district hailed from Greater Kailash, Barnai, Krishna Nagar, Nagrota, Jagti, Bathindi, Bhour Camp, Talab Tillo, Rehari, Shakti Nagar, Bishnah, Bakshi Nagar, Sunjwan, Kachi Chawni, Janipura and Talab Khatikan.

Out of 10 positive cases reported in Doda district today, two include doctors, one of them the Medical Superintendent of GMC Doda and a Surgeon posted in Bhaderwah tehsil. Seven IRP personnel also reported Corona positive in Doda.

Of three positive cases in Kishtwar, one was the Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kishtwar whose wife has already been infected and another was a Sanitary Inspector in the same hospital. A private X-Ray Technician also tested positive in the district, Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara said.

Twenty five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district today including two officials of Grameen Bank posted at Green Park branch, District Magistrate OP Bhagat said.

Other persons tested positive during random sampling include one each from Ward No. 12 Hiranagar, Salan Hiranagar, Ward No. 11 Kathua, Janglota, Ward 6 Banhore Billawar, Dewal Billawar and Seri Mooni Billawar. Twelve other positives of Kathua were contacts of Corona patients while four were travelers.

Twelve persons including a doctor and five civilians from Fazlabad Surankote were tested positive for Coronavirus in Poonch district. A couple from Suthra Bawli Poonch was also detected positive.

A person each from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were detected as positive for COVID in Poonch, SSP Ramesh Angral said.

Eleven persons today reported Corona positive in Samba district including four females from Ward No. 10, one of them just nine years old, a Staff Nurse from Nud, an X-Ray Technician, hailing from New Plot, an Army soldier and a police jawan among others, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

In Udhampur district, eight persons tested Corona positive including an official of Air Force Station Udhampur, two CRPF jawans, two civilians from Sailan Talab, one of them a woman, and one each from Court Road, Dhar Road and Bredian, District Magistrate Dr Piyush Singla said.

Nine new Corona cases were today reported from Rajouri district including four travelers-three of whom hailed from Bihar and one from Srinagar. A BSF cook, two persons including a woman from Sunderbani and another from Rajouri also tested positive.

Of two positives in Reasi district, one was a 53-year-old man with travel history of Akhnoor and another 27-year-old girl, who had returned from Samba.

Ramban district didn’t report any Corona case today.

Meanwhile, 89 Corona patients were today discharged from various COVID hospitals of the Jammu region, the highest being 44 in Jammu district followed by 25 in Samba, eight Poonch, six Kishtwar, four Doda and one each in Reasi and Kathua districts.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 7766 Corona cases including 1718 active as 5991 have been treated and discharged while there have been 57 casualties.

Meanwhile District Magistrate Samba Rohit Khajuria today imposed five-day lockdown in Samba district from August 28 to September 1 midnight in view of surge in COVID positive cases. However, the essential services like doctor clinics, chemist shops, homeopathy shops, ayurvedic shops and testing laboratories will remain open from 9 am to 8 pm.