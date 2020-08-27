AC approves up-gradation of Mughal Road with Rs 47 cr

Pulwama gets JNV

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved up-gradation, improvement and resurfacing of Mughal Road at an estimated cost of Rs 47.41 crore for a total length of 84.11 kms.

The decision of the Administrative Council is aimed at proper upkeep /maintenance of the road to check avoidable loss of human life in various road accidents and ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

In recent years, Mughal Road being the alternate link between Jammu and Srinagar has gained significance by reducing the distance and travel time between Poonch- Rajouri districts of Jammu province and Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir region.

It has also brought to the fore, vast tourism to Shopian-Dubjan-Pir Ki Gali-Buflaiz-Surankote-Poonch-Rajouri sector. Besides the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri through Mughal road link have received access to medical and educational facilities available in Kashmir valley.

The Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the proposal of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department to shift one of the four Fast Track Special Courts for POCSO to Ramban.

Earlier, it was decided that to exclusively deal with the cases of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, two courts shall be established one each at Srinagar and Jammu. Further, two more courts at Kulgam and Reasi were approved to be established exclusively for women related offences. However, taking into consideration the number of respective cases, it was decided to shift the seat of one of the Fast Track Special Court from Reasi to Ramban.

These Courts, once functional, will speed up the trial of cases registered under POCSO Act and ensure timely delivery of justice to victims.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Council has approved allotment and transfer of land up to 99 kanals and 16 marlas to the School Education Department at village Nownagri, Tehsil and District Pulwama, for construction of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV).

Till the construction of school infrastructure gets completed, alternate arrangements for housing the JNV are being carried out. Once operational, the school will cater to the educational needs of the children of far flung areas of district Pulwama and adjacent areas by providing quality education as envisaged under the constitutional right of education.

The Administrative Council has also approved allotment and transfer of land measuring 2 kanal and 10 marla to the Health & Medical Education Department, for establishing Model Rural Health Research Unit (MRHRU) at Primary Healthcare Centre, Khag, Budgam.

The decision is aimed at transferring modern technologies /research to the rural areas and providing better healthcare to the people. It will also upgrade the rural health infrastructure in the selected Primary Healthcare Centre. The Model Rural Health Research Unit will be established with the help of Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Administrative Council accorded sanction to the submission of draft J&K Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and facilitation) Bill, 2020 to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for its promulgation.

The passage of Bill will pave way for deeper integration of electronic markets network throughout the country through e-NAM (National Agriculture Market). Consequently, it will prevent leakages at intermediary level by eliminating brokers and distributors, thus enabling farmers to directly sell their produce in open market.

For managing the assets and regulating activities of various fruit mandis in J&K, the proposed Bill provides for establishment of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs). It further includes several provisions for welfare of farmers ranging from contract farming, direct marketing, special commodity market, setting up of markets in private and co-operative sector, to e-trading, single point of levy of market fee, single registration of market functionaries, unified single trading license and alike.