Chenab flows at danger mark, PNB clerk among 2 die; IAF rescues 7

NH remains blocked on 3rd day, 8000 vehicles stranded

Over 80 houses damaged, power snapped

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 27: Over 8000 vehicles have been stranded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as the road continued to be blocked on the third consecutive day today due to massive landslides between Udhampur -Ramban and Banihal, a bank employee was killed as a boulder fell on his car near Udhampur , villager washed away in flooded Nallah in Kishtwar area while seven nomads were rescued by the Indian Air Force chopper from flooded Ujh river in Kathua today.

Chenab river at Akhnoor was flowing near danger mark, while Tawi was flooded during morning hours at Jammu today due to heavy rain in the upper reaches. A temple at Jia Pota Ghat at Akhnoor and several structures and foot paths along the river were submerged in flood water this evening as the water level was above 33.5 mts. The district administration sounded alert in the low lying areas of Akhnoor, Jourian Pargwal and Khour. The traffic on old Akhnoor bridge was also stopped in the evening. The water level was still on the rise, a Flood Control department official said.

Over 80 houses and two dozen cattle sheds were damaged and scores of cattle perished across the region during past 24 hours while power supply to nearly 80 % of the rural areas of the region has been snapped. Mughal Road, Kishtwar- Chhatroo- Sinthon Top, Kishtwar -Gulabgarh Paddar, Basohli- Bani-Bhaderwah, Billawar -Machddi, Billawar -Katli, Ramnagar-Basantgarh-Dudu-Latti, Mahore -Budhal, Mahore- Gool and scores of other link roads have been closed due to massive landslides and floods.

A cashier of Punjab National Bank, posted at Samroli near Chenani was killed and two other staff members were injured when a boulder from the mountain fell on their car at Kheri, about 2 kms ahead of Jakheni on Udhampur-Srinagar highway. The mishap took place at around 11 am today when the bank employee Sudhir Choudhary (30), son of Ramesh Choudhary, resident of Shiv Nagar in Udhampur was going to his bank branch to attend duty in his i-20 car No. JK14G/2420. A boulder hit his car at driver side causing him serious head injuries. He was rushed to District Hospital Udhampur, and later referred to GMC Hospital Jammu but he succumbed on the way. His two associates survived with minor injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara said that 40-year-old, Mohd Yaqoob, son of Nek Mohammed, resident of Kanou village of Kither Panchayat in Bonjwan block was washed away in flooded Nallah near his village this afternoon. His brother revealed that he and Yaqoob were catching timber sleepers from the flooded Nallah and while trying to drag a sleeper, he was washed away in strong currents. The villagers of the area and police were searching the dead body of deceased, he added.

The DC further revealed that Kishtwar-Paddar road was blocked due to landslides near Pandyarna last night while Chhatroo-Chingam road was also blocked but it was later restored. He said dozens of other link roads in the district were closed due to landslides and floods. However, Batote-Kishtwar highway remained operational today. Regarding damage caused to the houses, he said such reports are yet pouring in from various blocks.

SSP Traffic National Highway, J S Johar said that due to continuous rain for the last three days, more fresh landslides have taken place between Nashri-Ramban and Banihal stretch of National Highway. He said Dalwas sinking zone has become a major problem. A big stretch of mountain is sinking there. The NHAI machines and men performed some restoration work and made single passage but it has sunk. Kunsar and Doongi Pulli between Nashri and main Ramban bridge are new areas where road has been extensively damaged. Mehar, Maroog, Digdole, Cafeteria Morh, Seri, Monkey Morh, Panthyal, Battery Chashma and many others points are still blocked and due to rain throughout the day the restoration works could not be carried out. He said if the weather improved tomorrow, there are bleak chances of highway restoration by tomorrow evening. Johar said more than 8000 vehicles have been stranded right from Pampore, Qazigund, Banihal-Ramban-Udhampur- Jammu and Dhar road area.

Meanwhile, Air Force men rescued seven members of a nomad family who were trapped in flooded Ujh river today. On receiving information from District Administration Kathua, IAF chopper team led by Wg Cdr Mukul Khare took sortie from Jammu air base and rescued seven trapped villagers in Ujh river at around 5 pm near Mala Daloti village. They included three women and three children. Group Captain Sandeep Singh was coordinating the rescue operation.

Eight more villagers were rescued by police and locals of the area when they were trapped along with some cattle in flooded Gursai Nallah in Mendhar Sub Division of Poonch. The police party from Mendhar led by SDPO Neeraj Padyar coordinated the operation and saved the lives of trapped villagers. Due to flood and damage caused to the road at Dhara Kas, traffic on Mendhar -Jammu road between BG and Mendhar remained suspended for about six hours today.

Official sources said that due to heavy rain a portion of Govt High School building at Nakka Manjari in Mendhar area was damaged. School furniture was also damaged. Over two dozen houses including some cattle sheds were fully / partially damaged in Mendhar Sub Division since last 24 hours, sources added.

Poonch river was over flooded today and three persons along with a tractor trolley were trapped. Trolley was submerged in river water. They remained there for over 4-5 hours and could not be rescued till late this evening. At two more locations about half a dozen villagers were trapped in Poonch river along with their cattle near Kalai and Salotri today. Army was trying to rescue them this evening. They were insisting to save their cattle first. Over two dozen cattle were said to have been washed away in Bedar, Poonch, Surankote and Mandi rivers during past 24 hours.

Due to landslides in Kalidhar area between Tanda and Bhamla ahead of Akhnoor, Jammu-Rajouri highway remained blocked for over three hours. The traffic was later restored during the day.

In Thannamandi area of Rajouri, over 30 houses and cattle sheds have been damaged. A bike was washed away in flooded Nallah at Darhal while the rider saved his life with hard efforts. Five houses of Satpal of Sakri, Mohd Muneer, Mohd Nazir, Mohd Akram and Mattu Khan at Kanthol village of Thannamandi were fully damaged. Extensive damage has been caused at Pangai, Azmatabad, Manyal, Dharra, Mangota and Dudasan, Tehsildar Thannamandi Mehmood Khan said.

Kandi-Khawas, Peeri, Kanthol, Gadyot and many other link roads in Rajouri were closed. The power supply in over 90 percent of this area has been snapped for the last two days.

Another report from Rajouri said that over 60 sheep and goats of Mohds Sadiq, son of Mohd Sharief resident of Badal in Kandi were killed due to collapse of cattle shed today. The police and Animal Husbandry team was dispatched to the area.

Reports from Reasi said that building of Govt Middle School Musra in Sarh area of Mahore collapsed today. Over a dozen houses have also been damaged in the area besides half a dozen cattle shed. Several cattle also perished in floods and due to collapse of cattle sheds in the area. At Bathoi village three houses Mohd Razak, Ghani and Mushtaq Ahmed were also damaged.

SDPO Mahore Khalid Ashraf said that Reasi-Mahore road was blocked thrice during the day today but it was cleared. But Mahore-Sungri-Chassana-Budhal, Mahore-Gulabgarh and Mahore -Gool roads were closed. He said no loss of human life was reported from Mahore Sub Division today.

A newly constructed Sheep Husbandry department building was collapsed at Garh Samnabanj in Udhampur while, Udhampur-Ramnagar road was restored today. But Ramnagar-Basantgarh-Dudu-Latti road, Gordi-Barmeen, Udhampur-Pancheri-Landhar and Moungri roads were stilled blocked. Over 80 percent of the link roads in the entire district were blocked since yesterday due to heavy rain and land slides. Udhampur-Krimchi road remained blocked for four hours due to falling of tree and landslides this morning.

Several houses in Mananu village near Mansar in samba district remained marooned in rain and flood water. The house hold goods of the villagers were damaged in flood. Flood affected Champa Devi alleged that no help has been rendered to the villagers by the Administration till now.

In Jammu city, the rain wreaked havoc even during morning and evening hours. Tawi and many Nallahs were flooded. Water entered many houses again and caused damage to the public property. The reports of damage have been received from Nanak Nagar, Gandhinagar Extension, Jeevan Nagar, Gangyal, Krishna Nagar, Channi Rama, Deeli, Channi Himmat, parts of Trikuta Nagar and Bhour camp.

Reports from Srinagar said that rains continued for the second consecutive day in Kashmir valley today bringing down the temperature further and leading to an increase in the water levels in rivers and tributaries.

The MeT had predicted rains today as well while it has said that the weather will start improving from Friday.

As per details, on Thursday from 8:30 am till 5.30 pm Srinagar had received 14.7mm of rainfall, Qazigund, 39.4mm, Pahalgam, 25.4mm, Kokernag, 30.4mm, Kupwara, 26.4 mm, Gulmarg, 60.8 mm, Leh, 2.0 mm, Banihal, 69.2mm, Batote, 52.0mm and Bhaderwah 9.6mm rainfall.

The continuous rain has resulted in an increase in the water levels in the major rivers as well as in the tributaries across Kashmir. The officials said that in view of heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours, most of the water bodies are heavily flooded. Keeping in view all this, an alert is issued and people are advised not to move close to any water body.

The officials of I&FC in Srinagar said that there was no threat of flood as of now as the river Jhelum was flowing way below from the danger mark. They said that as per the readings, the water levels are receding at Sangam as well as in Asham. However, the readings at Ram Munshi Bagh continue to increase.

MeT said while there is no drastic change in the weather till Thursday evening, there are chances that the weather might improve from Friday. It said the mercury will climb up with an improvement in the weather from tomorrow.