7 die of Corona in Kashmir, J&K toll 679

497 fresh cases in Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Seven people died in Kashmir due to COVID-19 taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 679 while the Valley reported 497 fresh cases taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 35,135.

A 95-year-old man from Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar died at 9.30 hours last night at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar. He was a case of bilateral Pneumonia with HTN and diabetes.

A 45-year-old woman from Khan Sahib in district Budgam who was admitted on 25th August to SKIMS Soura as a case of hypertension and bilateral Pneumonia died today.

A 56 year old man from Narbal Budgam who was admitted with hypertension, chronic kidney disease and Pneumonia on 25th August to SKIMS died today.

A 60 year old man from Fateh Kadal in Srinagar who was admitted on 17th August with CKD, CAD and bilateral Pneumonia to SMHS died today.

A 45-year-old woman from Pandachh Srinagar who was admitted on 25 August to SKIMS died today.

A 58 year old woman from Kangan Pulwama who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on 18 August died today.

A 56-year-old woman from Waterwani in district Budgam who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on 19th August died today.

With these deaths, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 678 including 621 from Kashmir division.

Kashmir reported 497 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 35,135.

Those tested positive include 182 from Srinagar, 33 Baramulla, 42 Pulwama, 60 Budgam, 27 Anantnag, 8 Kulgam, 23 Shopian, 46 Kupwara, 51 Bandipora and 25 Ganderbal.

As per officials figures, 8,735 positive cases including 213 deaths and 6,896 recoveries are from Srinagar, 2,727 including 99 deaths and 2,081 recoveries are from Baramulla, 2,484 including 1,966 recoveries and 48 deaths are from Pulwama, 2,331 including 1,648 recoveries and 57 deaths are from Budgam, 2,220 including 48 deaths and 1,672 recoveries are from Anantnag, 1,885 including 1,632 recoveries and 33 deaths are from Kulgam, 1,669 cases including 1,520 and 28 deaths are from Shopian, 1,989 including 1,325 recoveries and 45 deaths are from Kupwara, 2,025 including 1,282 recoveries and 24 deaths are from Bandipora and 1,304 including 708 recoveries and 19 deaths are from Ganderbal.

Srinagar district alone has 8,735 positive cases which is more than the total number of positive cases in Jammu division where total cases are 7,766.

Out of total 35,135 cases, 27,369 are from Kashmir and 7,766 from Jammu division. The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 7,743 including 6,025 from Kashmir division and 1,718 from Jammu province.

With 528 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 26,721 which is 76.05 percent of the total cases.

Two brothers held with ammunition

Police today arrested two brothers and recovered ammunition during a raid at their residence at Barthana area in Qamarwari, Srinagar.

Two brothers identified as Tariq Ahmad Hajam and Riyaz Ahmad Hajam were arrested by the police at Barthana area in Qamarwari during a raid at their house.

A Police official said ammunition including 12 rounds of AK-47 rifle and a pistol magazine were recovered during a raid conducted by the police at their house.

A formal case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at concerned Police Station in this regard and investigation was set into motion.

Tariq whose house was raided by the police is a land broker by profession.

“A police team on a specific information conducted raid at the residence of Tariq Ahmad Hajam. During searches, a pistol magazine and 12 rounds of AK-47 rifle were recovered from their house. Tariq and his brother Riyaz Ahmad Hajam have been arrested who are now being questioned for possessing ammunition,” a police official said.