Greater synergy among security agencies helped in achieving better results: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Stressing on for continued coordination among all security agencies to maintain continuous vigil on the activities of anti-national elements, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has said that greater synergy among the security agencies has helped in achieving better results.

Singh was chairing a meeting of senior police officers of South Kashmir Range at DIG office Anantnag.

The meeting was convened to review the security scenario and law and order situation in the districts of South Kashmir and was attended by Vijay Kumar IGP Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel DIG SKR, Sandeep Choudhary SSP Anantnag and Tahir Saleem Khan SP Awantipora.

Singh said that providing secure and peaceful atmosphere to the people is their priority and every attempt of the anti-national elements to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir would be neutralized firmly. He said that J&K Police with other sister agencies despite facing tough challenges have succeeded to maintain a sense of security among the minds of the people and added that forces have to continue their joint qualitative efforts to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said that despite challenges, forces have ensured to avoid loss of lives and property of the common masses, while dealing different situations. He stressed upon the officers to maintain close coordination with their ranks and strengthen relations with the people to achieve better results. DGP said that cooperation of the people with the forces has helped in maintaining peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to foil the ill designs of lawbreakers. Community policing at the grass root level would enhance the police public relations, the DGP said

Singh stressed upon the officers for effective domination in respective areas to keep the activities of suspicious elements under surveillance. He stressed on focus on qualitative changes, keeping in mind the advancements on security front. While conducting counter insurgency operations, the security of people has to be ensured, DGP added.

The DGP sought reports from the concerned district officers present in the meeting about the achievements in various fronts of professional policing.

The officers of District South Kashmir Range apprised the DGP about the security scenario, law and order, crime control, community policing and anti-terror operation in their respective jurisdictions.