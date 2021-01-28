Ex Legislator, APMCCC delegation call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: A delegation of All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The members of the delegation led by its chairman, Vinod Pandit comprising K C. Bharati and Arun Kandroo apprised the Lt Governor about various concerning issues of Kashmiri migrant employees working under Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package and sought Lt Governor’s intervention for their early redressal.

Meanwhile, former Legislator, Noor Mohammad Sheikh also called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues of public importance of Batamalooarea pertaining to augmentation of drinking water supply, upgradation of drainage system and distribution of ration.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegations, observed that the Government is working on the principle of equitable development, besides ensuring the welfare of every section of the society and each community.

He assured that all the genuine issues and demands projected by them would be examined meticulously for their redressal.

APMCC raised many burning issues of the PM package employees which include harassment to junior assistants, promotion issues of junior engineers, Inter-district transfers and accommodation to package employees.

The PM package employees are working in Kashmir valley on a special package created exclusively for them and are in a sense ambassadors’ of people to people contact for return of normalcy and final and dignified return of KPs to Valley.

However, there are certain vested interests in the administration who are hell bent on damaging and failing this visionary step of the Government of India by creating unnecessary hurdles in their smooth working under one or the other pretext.

The delegation appealed the LG to call a meeting of the heads of the departments and the Chief Secretary to sort out the issues urgently as it has put the careers of many young Kashmiri migrants at stake besides discouraging other youngsters from joining services in Kashmir valley while bringing the issue of junior assistants harassment before him.