Bollywood’s big banner exploring Kashmir beauty

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 28: The top banners of Bollywood are these days in Kashmir on a 4-days visit and are busy exploring the scenic beauty of the Valley for their future films.

The top banners that have reached here include Ajay Devgun Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani, Excel Entertainment besides representatives from Producers Guild, Mumbai.

Soon after their arrival here yesterday, the 24-member delegation of top-notch banners and other artists visited Gulmarg today.

As per the schedule, the team will stay in Srinagar on January 29 and also have an interactive session with media, travel-trade associations and Valley’s film and line producers.

They will also explore the favourite backdrop locations at Pahalgam on January 30 before returning to Mumbai.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo said the top production houses are here and have visited various locations.

“Kashmir has been receiving a good response from the Bollywood filmmakers since the opening of the tourism here in addition to the country’s regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial ads,” said Dr Itoo.

He said Kashmir is a natural backdrop for the filmmakers and the department has been making it easy for them to get permissions for shooting.

Bharat Dabolkar who is also a part of the delegation said that he is looking for filming advertisements in Kashmir. He said that there has been less that has been done towards the advertisement industry in Kashmir.

“At the same time, there is a need for the south Indian film industry to come here and explore the beauty of Kashmir,” he told reporters here.

Celebrities who recently visited Kashmir include Singers Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa, Salman Ali, former Indian actress and model Sana Khan, Music Composer Salim Merchant, TV Host and Anchor Aditya Narayan.

The business tycoon Anil Ambani also visited Gulmarg. The ski resort, as per figures, also received 100 per cent booking as most of the hotels are booked till February end owing to the huge tourist rush.

The Producers Guild praised the pristine beauty of the Gulmarg and expressed keen desire to shoot for their upcoming film projects at various locations in Kashmir.