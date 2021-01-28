Sporty, Smart, Stunning Renault Kiger makes debut in India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: After the initial exhilaration created by the reveal of its show car, Groupe Renault globally premiered the eagerly awaited Renault KIGER in India today. A brand-new compact SUV designed and developed for India before making its international debut, Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products to be launched by Renault in India.

A handout stated that Renault KIGER has been designed with a host of sporty and muscular elements and stands out as a true SUV. On the inside, Renault KIGER’s smart cabin combines technology, functionality and roominess. Renault KIGER will be powered by a new turbocharged petrol engine for more performance and driving pleasure. The engine has been tested for reliability and durability and offers the latest technological innovations already featured on Renault’s global range. This high-performance, modern and efficient engine will ensure a sporty drive and will be complemented by multi sense drive modes which offer the flexibility to best suit the customers driving preferences.

“True to the promise of the show-car, Renault KIGER is a robust, dynamic and generous SUV. Armed for travel in the urban jungle, we also designed it for the outdoors and to easily navigate any type of road conditions. KIGER has a distinctive SUV look and its long wheelbase enables great space and volume on board. Its ‘smart cabin’ has been specially designed to encourage sharing and convenience,” added Laurens van den Acker, EVP, Head of Design, Groupe Renault.

Renault KIGER will demonstrate the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities and highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission.

Commenting on Renault KIGER and the importance of the India market, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Today, we take another major step in India with the global reveal of Renault KIGER, our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an excitingly sporty, super smart and attractively stunning offering.”