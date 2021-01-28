LG asks youth to use powerful tool of poetry to express themselves

Jashn-E-Jamhuria concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 28: Jashn-E-Jamhuria concluded with Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Kavi Sammelan at Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who was the Chief Guest, felicitated the participating veteran, renowned and young poets on the occasion.

Veteran and acclaimed poets from across the country including Pratap Somvanshi, Sudeep Bhola, Sunil Jogi, Vishnu Saxena, Hari Narayan Harish, Jagdish Solanki, Bhuvan Mohini, and Irshad Kamil, who were the guest poets for today’s event enthralled the audience with their poetry recitation.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar reciting pieces of poetry was one of the main highlights of the evening which received a standing ovation from the audience.

While speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the two-day literary festival is the beginning of a new tradition of bringing together the gems of literary art and giving a platform to the youth of J&K to share the stage with the prominent names in their respective fields.

He welcomed the renowned poets, from across the country, in the UT and hoped that the event will boost and give rise to the poetic talent in the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor also encouraged the young found talent of J&K through his words of appreciation and asked the youth to use the powerful tool of poetry to express themselves. To provide the much-needed platform and exposure to the young rising talent, more such events would be conducted in J&K, he added.

Prominent poets from J&K including Sanjiv Bhasin, Satish Vimal, Prof. Chanchal Dogra, Nida Nawaz, Dr. Nirmal Vinod, Kanwar Shakti Singh, besides young talent of J&K- Rohit Verma, Kanchan, Madima, Zahid Mir and Sushant received praises from the audience as well as from the guest poets for their riveting poetry recitation.

As a part of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, JKAACL, in collaboration with Radio Mirchi FM, organized Kul Hind Urdu Mushaira and Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Kavi Sammelan witnessing participation of top poets & lyricist of the country. Ten budding young poets from J&K, 5 each from Urdu and Hindi poetry category showcased their talent during the events.

Secretary, JKAACL, Munir-ul-Islam delivered the welcome address. The proceedings were conducted by Madhvi Sharma.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Prof. Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. (Dr) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Information Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the Government, Tourism and Culture Department, besides prominent and renowned artists, senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, students, and literary enthusiasts attended the evening.