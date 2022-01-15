Ex-CPFWA asks Govt to fulfill pending demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Ex Central Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (CPFWA) has asked the Union Government to fulfill its long pending demands.

Addressing a press conference, here today, President of the Association, S K Sharma said that no action has been taken on the memorandum of demands submitted to the then Home Minister, Raj Nath Singh seeking One Rank one Pension and restoration of pension scheme to those employees (Paramilitary forces) who were appointed in the year 2004 onwards.

He said that the MP, MLA and MLC and Rajya Sabha are elected by the common masses for a period of five years and are eligible for the pension and other allied facilities whereas the paramilitary forces who are fighting for the integrity of the country have been ignored for such facilities.

“The paramilitary forces do the fighting, face the enemy and sacrifice with the same vigour, valour and patriotism and suffer consequences like defense forces. But the benefits and concessions extended to Armed forces under the MoD are not being extended to Armed forces under MHA which is against the law and the ethics of natural justice. The service condition of paramilitary forces is regulated by a strong set of Acts with the provision to award punishments up to court- marital similar to Defence forces,” explained Mr Sharma.

But unfortunately, he added, pay perks and post retirement benefits including pension of paramilitary forces are governed by Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules 1972, under which they are being provided the benefits only equal to Central Government civilian employees. “The serving and former members, widows and dependents of the paramilitary forces are being downgraded in front of their fellow citizens and family members while they are exposed to a similar risk pattern as Defence forces,” he further said.

S K Sharma demanded Paramilitary Service Pay (MPSP) to serving CPMF personnel similar to MSP (Pensionable) and appointment of High-level committee headed by retired Judge to study and recommend the entire problems faced by CPMF serving / retired CPMF personnel by making appropriate Act, rules and regulations platforms.

Those present in the press conference, included Noor Mohd (BSF), Janak Rak (CRPF), Yash Pal (BSF), Harbans Lal (BSF) and Chamal Singh (ITBP).