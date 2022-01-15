DDC Vice Chairperson inaugurates new office

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 15: District Development Council Vice Chairperson, Udhampur, Juhi Manhas Pathania today started work from newly established office here at Jeevika Bhawan Udhampur adjacent to DC Office Complex in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar.

While briefing the media persons, the Vice Chairperson DDC sought cooperation from District Administration as well as all District officers of different departments to take the development profile of the District to new heights. She added that the effective implementation of the developmental schemes is not possible without the active participation of District officers. She called upon the officers to ensure maximum cooperation with PRIs for effective implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes and development activities in the district in real sense.

The Vice Chairperson also sought the cooperation of the media in highlighting public issues, government welfare schemes and other activities so that the benefits percolate to the last man standing in the last row. She requested them to disseminate the information among the common masses about the government schemes so that the people can avail maximum benefits.

The DC also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the Vice Chairperson and hoped that developmental process on grassroots level will get a boost with the establishment of 3rd tier of PRIs. She assured all possible support from District Administration side for effective working of her office as well as grievance redressal.

BDC Chairperson, Moungri, Bimla Devi; DDC Councillor Ghordi, Rakesh Sharma; DDC Councillor Latti- Marothi Pinky Devi; DDC Councillor Ramnagar-II, Jattu Ram; DDC Councillor Ramnagar-I, Mool Raj; DDC Councillor, Tikri, Ashu Sharma; DDC Councillor Panchari, Jasvir Singh; ACR, Viqar Giri and other officers were present on the occasion.