BJP seeks electoral power to implement nationalist agenda: Dr Jitendra

*Sood highlights CG leaders’ role in grooming new leadership

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Jan 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a joint meeting of its Core Groups from all its organizational districts of Jammu province through semi virtual mode today. Various organizational and developmental issues including the present social, political and COVID related issues were discussed threadbare in the meeting.

BJP IT Cell from party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu organised the meeting which was inaugurated by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and he was accompanied by former DyCM Kavinder Gupta, former president, Sat Sharma and BJP general secretary, Sunil Sharma at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh and party Seh Prabhari for J&K Ashish Sood joined the meeting through virtual mode from Delhi. This was for the first time that the party held the joint Core Group meeting of UT and districts in which senior leaders dwelt on various important organisational as well as other issues confronting the nation as well as the UT of J&K.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that BJP fights elections and seeks power not for the loaves and fishes of office, but to implement its nationalist agenda of justice and development for all. He recalled that when late Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jan Sangh to contest the first General Election in 1952, he had categorically stated that “We are entering into electoral politics so that we can use the elected offices as an instrument to implement Bharatiya Jan Sangh’s avowed objectives and commitments to the nation”.

It is this commitment and resolve, said Dr Jitendra Singh, which sustained the erstwhile Bharatiya Jan Sangh and the BJP for over half a century even when the party was not in power and “Even today when we seek electoral power, it is meant to carry forward our long pending commitments to the nation as was evident during the last over seven years of rule under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi when the organization’s long pending commitments like abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq Act and Ram Janam Bhoomi Act were carried forward”, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that once in the course of a heated debate during his first term in the Parliament, he had said on the floor of the House that one day history will deliver the judgment as to whether on Jammu & Kashmir, Mookerjee was right or Sheikh Abdullah and Nehru were right. He said, finally the moment of vindication came when the BJP majority Government headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi brought in the historic Parliament legislation on August 5 in 2019.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, ever since Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken over, each of the schemes and programmes rolled out by him are motivated for the welfare of the downtrodden and the poor. Citing public welfare schemes like Jan-Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana etc., he said it is now the duty of the Karyakartas to go from door to door and make the people realise that Modi’s schemes have benefited every needy household, regardless of the considerations of caste, creed or religion. He also stressed upon holding meetings in small groups of people to make them understand the intent and programmes of BJP and to clarify the misgivings sought to be created by the opposition parties.

He asked party men to have a comparison of pre 2014 and post 2014 and prepare comparative documents and go to people with evidence. The people will appreciate this as they will come to know the facts about the development and public welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi Government to change the fate of common man.

Dr Jitendra Singh also dwelt at length about the role of media and social media during the election times.

Ashish Sood, while stressing on the role of Core Group for the successful working of the organizational structure also discussed the importance of meetings through virtual mode in this COVID marred period. He said the senior leaders in the Core Group can play a great role in bonding the organisation and grooming the new generation leadership.

He said that even in this tough time BJP activists through their dedication and team spirit are working for the welfare of society and it is a challenge now how to reach the larger number of people in electioneering and campaigning during this COVID marred period.

Ravinder Raina praised the BJP activists for their constant working for the welfare of society. He emphasized on the role of party’s Morchas in empowering the neglected communities and also strengthening the party structure in those communities. He specifically pointed out that earlier governments like NC, PDP and Congress misused them while harming their interests and now BJP has taken decisive actions to empower those communities giving examples of Women, SCs, STs, OBCs, Minorities etc.

Ashok Koul discussed the forthcoming party programmes while emphasizing on the functioning of district, Mandal and booths. He also discussed the COVID management and ongoing vaccination drive.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, general secretary, Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Manyal and other senior leaders including the BJP district Prabharis and district Core Committee members joined the meeting from their respective places.

BJP NEM Priya Sethi conducted the meeting proceedings while the vote of thanks was presented by general secretary, Sunil Sharma.