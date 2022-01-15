6 militant associates of LeT held in Sopore, Bandipora

Man arrested in Pulwama for anti-national activities

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 15: Police today arrested six militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Sopore and Bandipora areas of North Kashmir and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

Police said that early this week, a joint checkpoint was established by police along with 22 RR and 179 battalion CRPF at Chinar crossing Darpora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai.

During checking, police said, it was noticed that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot. However, they were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces.

They have been identified as Arafat Majeed Dar son of Abdul Majeed Dar, resident of Harwan Sopore, Tauseef Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Taliyan Mohalla, Arampora Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan, resident of Arampora Sopore at present Natipora Srinagar.

Police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, two pistol magazines, 13 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. “They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody,” police said.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested militant associates were providing logistical and other materialistic support to the militants. Accordingly, a case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bomai and further investigation is going on.”

Police in Bandipora arrested three militant associates of LeT after receiving specific input regarding the activities of militant associates in Bandipora town and its adjoining areas.

Police identified them as Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain, both residents of Ashtangoo Bandipora and Ashiq Hussain, resident of Sopore. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession”, police added.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that these militant associates were working to expand the militant activities of LeT especially foreign militants by providing them logistic and other material support including mobile phones and SIM cards. One among the arrested persons is a former militant and his anti-national activities have recycled many times during past. Further investigation is going on,” police said.

Police today arrested a man involved in “misusing social media, cyber bullying and cyber stalking” in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said a case (FIR No 06/2022) was registered against Mir Mushtaq Ahmad son of Abdul Gani resident of Bonora Pulwama in Police Station Pulwama for misusing social media platforms.

It said that Mir Mushtaq through his social media account was indulging in activities which are pre-judicial to sovereignty, integrity and Union of India and UT J&K and Advocates abets unlawful activities, and commits offences which is likely to disrupt the public tranquility and harmony.

Man is involved in criminal intimidation on social media, and is also involved in cyber stalking and cyber bullying. “The accused has been arrested in the instant case”, police added.

In the meantime, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected and defused by the security forces in Papachan area in the outskirts of Bandipora district in North Kashmir today.

Police said security forces including 14 RR recovered an IED and other ammunitions from an orchard in Papachan area today.

They said a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was rushed to the spot and the IED and other ammunitions were destroyed later without causing any harm to life or property.

“Civilian movement in the area was halted for some time and resumed after the material was blasted,” the police added.