Even Oppn leaders not speaking against abrogation of Art 370: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

BALLABGARH (HARYANA), Oct 4 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that even the Opposition leaders are not speaking publicly against the abrogation of Article 370 because, in heart of hearts, they know the risk of doing so.

The public mood is fully in support of the historic decision taken by the Modi Government and anybody who opposes it would be inviting public wrath and anger, he said.

Speaking to media, after the filing of nomination papers by the BJP candidate for Ballabgarh Assembly constituency, Mool Chand Sharma, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Haryana has set a unique example on the eve of the Assembly election, since many of its prominent Congress and other opposition leaders have openly come out in support of abrogation of Article 370.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has visited nearly a dozen States across the country after the announcement of the abrogation of Article 370 and has noticed an overwhelming response across all sections of society in support of the Modi Government’s decision.

So much so, he said, even the Kashmir-centric political parties like National Conference (NC) and PDP are finding it difficult to impress upon their Jammu based leaders to issue any statement against the abrogation of Article 370.

In response to a query by media, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in Haryana while the BJP has set before itself the target of 75 plus seats in the Assembly , an added distinction this time would be that the margin of victory of BJP candidates will be much higher than it was last time. It is virtually going to be one – sided contest in favour of BJP, he said.

Haryana being one of the first States, where election is being held after the abrogation of Article 370, this is the beginning of a Pan-India BJP reassertion under Narendra Modi, said Dr Jitendra Singh.