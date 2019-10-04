Kansal, Khurshid get addl charge, 3 shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: The Government today gave the additional charge of three departments to the two senior IAS officers while issued orders of transfer and postings of three KAS officers.

Official sources said that Principal Secretary to Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Rohit Kansal has been given the additional charge of the Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department in addition to his own duties till Saurabh Bhagat, remains on election duty as general observer while Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Public Works Department, Khurshid Shah shall hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in addition to his own duties, till senior officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (PK Pole) remains on election duty.

Meanwhile, Afshan Masood, Collector Land Acquisition, Public Works (R&B), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Adm) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu vice Supriya Kohli, who shall await further orders of posting/ adjustment in General Administration Department.

Ashima Sher, Collector Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Jammu shall hold the charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition Public Works (R&B) Jammu in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed (KAS), Secretary to Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens has been designated as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government in the same Department with immediate effect.