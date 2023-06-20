ESC delegation calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: Representatives of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), the apex body of the Indian ICT exporters, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The delegation headed by Its Chairman Sandeep Narula discussed with the Lt Governor the promotion of ICT sector in J&K UT.

They also briefed the Lt Governor on the initiatives taken by ESC for building a strong start-up culture, and supporting the government in capacity building.

Later, Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF) apprised the Lt Governor on various issues of public importance, promotion of Sufi studies and development of Kulgam and Anantnag.

He was accompanied by Syed Abdul Lateef Bukhari, Mirwaiz Central Kashmir and Dr Ghulam Mohammed, Islamic preacher and Scholar.

A delegation of Harmonies Choir of J&K led by Saurabh Zadoo, J&K Choir’s founder also called on the Lt Governor.