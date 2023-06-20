Archery competition held at Kargil

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, June 20: Kargil Sentinels Brigade, in collaboration with Major B S Randhawa, Sub Harka Bahadur and Municipal Council, today organized a spirited archery competition for local youth in Kargil to honour the sacrifice of brave soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Executive Councilor, Works, LAHDC, Kargil, Mubarak Shah Naqvi was the chief guest. The archery tournament was aimed to relive the courageous saga of the soldiers and celebrate the unwavering commitment of the local community.

There were 130 archers including girls who participated in the competition. The patriotic fervour was seen and embraced by all the locals. The local authorities appreciated Army’s efforts for organizing constructive activities for local youth and motivating them to achieve their goals.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to mark the decisive victory in the war fought with Pakistan in 1999 in Icy Heights of Drass, Kargil and Batalik Sub-Sectors. The soldiers proved their mettle by gallant actions and unparalleled courage by evicting the enemy who had intruded into our territory.

Along with soldiers the support rendered by locals of these areas is praiseworthy. The spirit, grit and determination displayed by locals in 1999 are alive and can be proudly felt even today. The seeds sown then has grown deep roots and civil-military cooperation has evolved and strengthened over the years.