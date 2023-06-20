District Inter-Zonal tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, June 20: The district-level Inter-Zonal tournament concluded today with immense zeal and enthusiastic participation of girl athletes under the age groups of 14 and 17.

The sports mega event took place at the Sports Stadium Doda, where athletes from different zones of the district showcased their skills. The main highlight of the concluding day of the tournament was the dynamic participation of the girls under 14 and 17 age categories.

Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, was the chief guest during the concluding ceremony. He received a warm welcome from the girl athletes representing various zones of the district. Colourful and vibrant songs performed by the girl athletes captivated the attention of the audience. District Youth and Sports Officer Doda, Jaffar Haider Sheikh, while delivering the welcome address, expressed gratitude for the Deputy Ccommissioner’s efforts in promoting sports and games among the youth of the district.

In his speech, Deputy Commissioner Doda praised the District Youth and Sports team of Doda for their remarkable endeavor to engage boys and girls in sports activities, instilling a spirit of sportsmanship and diverting them from negative influences in society. He emphasized the significance of girls as the future of the district and encouraged the organization of similar sports events across the region to nurture budding talent in different areas.

The participants took an oath to uphold the values of sportsmanship and dedication to the sport during the opening ceremony. The day’s main events included the 100m, 200m, and 400m races, Ttable Tennis, Badminton, Fencing, Martial Arts, Taekwondo and Javelin Throw. A total of 23 different games were scheduled throughout the tournament, with participating zones including Assar, Bhalla, Bhaderwah, Doda, Ghat Bhallesa, Thathri, and Gundna. The tournament, which began on June 13 culminated today.

The district-level inter-zonal tournament in Doda serves as a platform for players and athletes to showcase their talents, compete with peers from different zones, and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. Not only does this grand event aim to foster a love for sports, but it also promotes a healthy lifestyle among individuals of all ages within the community.