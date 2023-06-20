Chhibber kickstarts traditional sports activities

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BANDIPORA, June 20: Director, Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash C Chhibber visited Hajin in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district today.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary to Government Youth Services and Sports Department, Waseem Raja and Joint Director Kashmir of the Department, Waseem Raja. He declared the festival of reviving traditional sports open by cutting a ribbon and setting pigeons free.

Chhibber said that Hajin has a rich history of promoting and propagating Kashmiri culture and to begin the revival of traditional sports activities programme from here is a good omen. Director YS&S along with other senior officers visited different corners of Higher Secondary School Hajin ground to witness fun-filled activities of Saz Loung, Hopscotch, Santooli Garam, tip-cat Latikij Loth, and many other traditional games which were popular in Kashmir for decades.

The senior and elderly population of the area had gathered in huge numbers to take a view of school children playing games and recreational activities of their childhood times. On the way to Hajin Director YS&S and other officers visited Higher Secondary School Mujgund and shared their valuable ideas and good wishes with the sporting talent of the school.

Joint Director Kashmir highlighted the role of such events in fostering a sense of community, promoting physical fitness, and nurturing the sporting talent of the region’s youth. As a testament to their commitment to recognizing exceptional sporting achievements, an award ceremony was held to honor participants and outstanding sportspersons who have displayed exemplary skills and dedication in their respective disciplines during recently held National and Divisional Level games. The recognition bestowed upon these individuals serves as a motivation for them to continue their pursuit of excellence.