Karate team leaves for National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: The 13 member team of Jammu and Kashmir Karate today left for the 13th National Karate Championship at Delhi. The championship has been organized by All India Karate Do Federation and will commence from June 21 to 23 in Tal Katora Indoor Stadium at New Delhi.

Amateur Karate do Association Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has selected team in different weight categories to represent Jammu and Kashmir at the national level. The boys who were selected for Karate championship are Gourav Sharma, Bavishya Singh, Mohit Khajuria, Ishan Verma, Aryan Dev, Rudra Dewan, Sachin Singh Minocha Pranay, Jujuri Gopi Raju, Raghav, Tanvi Yadav and Ravi Kumar.

The Amateur Karate do Association Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory founder member, Sanjeev Diwan will be part of the team as Chief Instructor.