Inter College Badminton tourney organizes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BUDGAM, June 20: The Government Sheikh-ul-Alam Memorial Degree College, Budgam has organized two day-long Inter-College Badminton tournament at Indoor Stadium here, in which eight colleges of Kashmir Division participated.

The event was inaugurated on 19 June by Principal Sheikh-Ul-Alam Memorial Degree College Budgam Prof. (Dr) Mudasir Afshan who was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his introductory remarks, Dr. Naseer Ahmed Kalis, Convener Sports highlighted the aims of organizing sports activities, Prof. (Dr) Mudasir Afshan in her presidential address appreciated the efforts of the College Sports Committee and highlighted that sports inculcate the spirit of teamwork, discipline and hard work. She encouraged the gathering to participate in sports activities.

In men’s single, Government Sheikh-ul-Alam Memorial Degree College Budgam defeated Degree College, Nawakadal by a close margin of 2 points; While in men’s double, Government Degree College Nawakadal defeated Sheikh Ul Alam Memorial Degree College Budgam by a margin of 10 points.

During the closing ceremony, the certificates and trophies were given to the winners and runner up by Prof. Mahvish Altaf from the Department of English.