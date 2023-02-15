Erudition of KPs has left indelible mark on J&K’s social landscape: Rana

Herath Mahatsov at Jagti Township

Excelsior Correspondent

JAGTI JAMMU, Feb 15: Recalling the immense contribution of Kashmiri Pandits in the fields of education, healthcare, art and culture over decades, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said despite undergoing a most traumatic phase post terrorism they continued to serve the fellow human beings in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere across the country with a spirit of commitment.

“Erudition of Kashmiri Pandits has left an indelible mark on the social landscape of Jammu & Kashmir, which is hard to be erased”, Devender Rana said while speaking at first ever Herath Mahatsov organized by Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj and Global Solace at the Community Hall at Jagti Township this afternoon.

He recalled how the generations from the Valley and even in Jammu still acknowledge with pride the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits in their lives as teachers, guides, philosophers and doctors. This acknowledgement of indebted people holds promise and hope for tomorrow, he maintained, saying the sense of service and spirit of sacrifice makes Kashmiri Pandit professionals distinct all over and holds a promise for tomorrow. He complimented them for awakening of the society and contribution to the entire nation.

Rana said the community has demonstrated inspirational resilience and fortitude during their forced exodus from homes and hearths by weathering all the storms of life. In their most gloomy days of wilderness they did not forget their roots and ethos, which is hugely reflected in their successful effort of ornamenting their children with education. This has fructified in young Kashmiri Pandit boys and girls making their mark in almost all the walks of life across the globe, he said and hoped that they will optimally use their capabilities and channelize their goodwill in bridging gap between the communities various communities and eventually between J&K and rest of the country.

Devender Rana greeted the people on the eve of Maha Shivratri, the festival marking the wedding ceremony of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Maha Shivratri inspires people to strive for truth, which leads to the ultimate consciousness epitomized by Lord Shiva.

The Herath Mahatsov was organized in collaboration with the Tourism Directorate Jammu, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and supported by the Tourism Federation of Jammu.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Syed Abid Rashid Shah, IAS, Commissioner Secretary Cultural, Er Kiran Wattal, Convener Vishwa Hindu Samaj, Rajesh Gupta Chairman, Tourism Federation of Jammu, Mr. Sheikh Shakeel Advocate, Pintoo Ji, President Global Solace besides Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, Prof. Ashok Aima, Anil Dhar, Pt. Rameshwar Dutt, Lala Kishore, Joginder Lal and others.