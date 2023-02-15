BJP committed to serve nation, society: Raina

Mahila Morcha holds WC meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha led by its president, Sanjita Dogra held Working Committee meeting at Party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

BJP Mahila Morcha national vice president and Prabhari J&K, Varinder Kour Thandi addressed the meeting in presence of J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina and general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul.

Ravinder Raina in his address stressed on the importance of the Working Committee meeting of the Morcha. He focused on the BJP’s ideology, party’s principles and history. He said that BJP is an ideology-based party, which strives to serve the nation and the society. He said that BJP women activists work dedicatedly without caring for personal benefits and comforts.

Morcha office bearers and district presidents from all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting in which various women related issues were discussed in presence of senior leaders.

Ashok Koul, in his address, said that the party workers will have to focus on the welfare schemes and achievements of the Central and UT Governments. He also spoke on the organizational matters and the need of strengthening the party fabric at the booth level. He acquainted the Morcha activists with the forthcoming party programmes and asked them to take these to the common masses. He reiterated BJP’s resolve to work for welfare and upliftment of womenfolk.

Varinder Kour, while addressing the meeting focused on the planning for qualitative progress of the party through Morcha functioning in specified communities and areas of the society. She said that Mahila Morcha must act to strengthen its organizational structure. She minutely explained the role of Morcha and its operational style. She said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is concentrating on every segment of society for women empowerment and asked to contribute to the vision of New India.

Morcha Prabhari and J&K vice president, Anuradha Charak tabled a resolution, mentioning various welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi Government exclusively for the socio-economic upliftment of the women.

Morcha Seh-Prabhari and J&K State secretary, Veenu Khanna seconded it.

Sanjita Dogra, in her presidential address presented an account of organizational and developmental works undertaken by the Mahila Morcha at various levels in the previous months. She made a special reference to G20, Pariksha Pe Charcha etc.