Dr Jitendra inaugurates International Conference, emphasises blending traditional knowledge with futuristic technology

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 15: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the first-ever ‘International Conference on Communication and Dissemination of Traditional Knowledge (CDTK – 2023)’ and in his inaugural address as the chief guest, emphasised blending traditional knowledge with futuristic technology.

The Minister said, most of the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be it “SVAMITVA” or Mission KARMAYOGI, reflect this essence and spirit. He called for optimum mix of traditional knowledge in tandem with advanced scientific research using modern tools. He said that the Union Cabinet’s decision to provide access to everyone to the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) is an indication of this intent.

Dr Jitendra Singh also released SVASTIK (Scientifically Validated Societal Traditional Knowledge of India) Brochure, Popular Science Book and Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Issue. The two-day International Conference is being organised by the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi.

The Union Minister noted that in the last 8 years, under leadership of Prime Minister Modi, indigenous resources like oceans, are now being given top priority through a number of initiatives, which focus on integrating traditional knowledge and modern scientific research. He cited examples of Deep Sea Mission, carried out in the Indian Ocean (Traditionally known as Hind Mahasagar), Purple Revolution, to promote cultivation of lavender using latest technology, resulting in generation of huge employment opportunities for local Kashmiris.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, while congratulating CSIR-NISCcPR for hosting first-ever Conference of this scale and theme, noted that India has the largest and richest pool of knowledge, written, spoken and applied. He said, proving this,the biggest challenge is how to utilize this knowledge to its optimum best.

Dr. Singh said that this can be done by finding an optimum balance between the two , which needs integration and a thoughtful process. He said that this is the best time for India to take a lead in this field in the world, as under PM Modi, the country has been receiving never-before kind of support for science, technology and research.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR said that we are living in a golden period which is celebrating science and scientific research and credit for this goes to Prime Minister Modi, for encouraging start-ups and researchers through various schemes. The two-day Conference on 14th and 15th February, 2023, is being attended by over 200 participants from 22 states in India and countries like the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Qatar and Turkey.