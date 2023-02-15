Khajuria leads delegation of Indian exporters to Source Fashion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Romesh Khajuria, Chairman, Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council, (WWEPC) Ministry of Textiles, Government of India led a delegation of Indian Exporters to Source Fashion, London which was held from February 12 to 14.

While interacting with the international designers participating in Source Fashion, Khajuria stated that more than 70% of the Global trade is now based on Global Value chain as raw materials and components cross borders-often numerous times.

Ms Suzanne Ellingham, Director of Source Fashion, London said that Global Fashion Industry has started working towards sustainable products and there is an urgent need for retailers to adopt a diversified, transparent and ethical supply chain. “We have launched Source Fashion to become gate to UK retail and set the new standard for how inspiration, collaboration and awareness will shape the future of responsible product sourcing.’’

She stated this while interacting with the media in presence of her team and Romesh Khajuria. She also appreciated the participation of Indian Exporters with their designs. Mr Michel and Mr Pietro coordinators for Asia’s participants were also present.

Designs from Erinn Hayhow’s latest collection also presented in the Fashion Show, Ms Erinn said that “There have been amazing changes as we move towards a more sustainable world in so many industries but I cannot deny the fear I have that like everything, it has now become trend to many people, I am hoping that even small changes in the right direction can help to save our planet’’.

Romesh Khajuria said that the main pavilion at this year’s Source Fashion, in collaboration with the Wool & Woollens Export Promotion showcasing 20 established garments and Textile exporters specialising in wool, woollens, fibre and other products including two from Jammu & Kashmir. Most of these are export partners to the UK retail industry and already work with some big retailers in white label production.

Romesh Khajuria extended thanks to Ms Suzanne Ellingham and her team for supporting the Indian Fashion industry.