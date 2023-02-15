DC lays foundation stone of BDC building, inaugurates SWM shed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: To get first-hand account of the public grievances, Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa today presided over the weekly Block Divas programme at Khel Gaon Nagrota. Scores of delegations and individuals apprised the DC about the problems being faced by them in day to day life.

The main demands highlighted by the locals were related to augmentation of supply of water and Power supply, release of land compensation, better road connectivity, cleanliness and sanitation in the area etc.

The DC gave a patient hearing to the delegations and passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers for early redressal of their genuine grievances. She also impressed upon the officers to work with zeal to achieve the targets and the delivery of the benefits to the rural masses.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner laid the foundation stone of the BDC building, in presence of BDC Chairman Ch. Rehmat Ali.

She also inaugurated a Solid Waste Management Shed at Panchayat Dhok Waziran and construction of tile work in the temple of ward no.7 in Nagrota.

The Deputy Commissioner also felicitated the players who have recently won medals in 9th National Thai-Boxing Federation Cup held in Guwahati, Assam.

J&K has won 5 medals including 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in 9th National Thai-Boxing Federation Cup.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of players and congratulated the Thai-Boxing Federation J&K.

Tehsildar, Babu Ram; BDO, Shalini Raina; Sarpanch Nagar, Kishore Kumar Sharma; Sarpanch Dhok Waziran, Raman Wazir, besides other officers from concerned departments were present on the occasion.