Corps of Signals celebrates its 113th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 15: 113th Raising Day of Corps of Signals was commemorated at Headquarters Northern Command, here today.

Moreover, the Signal Units in Northern Command also commemorated the occasion at their respective unit locations, wherein Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, other ranks, veterans and their families participated in the celebrations, which further strengthened the bonds of camaraderie, esprit-de-corps and rekindled the sense of pride and belonging to their illustrious Corps.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM has commended the Dhruva Signalers for their sincere efforts and urged them to continue to excel in their endeavours and hone their skills further to face the challenges of future warfare.

Since its formation, the Corps has been at the forefront of adoption of new technologies and advanced equipment. The personnel of the Corps have displayed a high degree of professionalism while providing communication support in challenging terrain, weather and altitude.

The significant contributions have been made by Electronic Warfare and Signals Intelligence units in providing real time actionable inputs in counter terrorism operations and during resolute border management actions against our adversaries.

The Corps of Signals has been the major catalyst in the Indian Army’s move towards ‘Network Centric Warfare’.