Demolition drive another assault on J&K: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani today termed the demolition drive another assault on Jammu and Kashmir and demanded immediate end to this anti-people move of the Government.

Wani also reviewed preparations for upcoming ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’ which is set to start in J&K in a couple of days and also discussed the AICC 85th plenary session which is being held at Raipur in Chattisgarh from Feb 25.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani in a meeting of senior party leaders, DCC presidents and PCC Members of Kashmir reviewed the preparations for Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan a National level initiative of the Congress Party to connect with the people at village level.

Wani expressed confidence that this Abhiyaan shall be a very successful people’s movement which was designed after the successful completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Abhiyaan is another initiative of the Congress Party to reach out to people at village level across the country aiming to strengthen the unity and brotherhood in the country, which is being harmed by the hate and divisive politics of the BJP.

JKPCC chief also discussed the AICC 85th Plenary Session to be held at Raipur in Chattisgarh from 24 to 26th this month and urged the Party leaders to gear up for the Session. He urged all the PCC members to ensure their presence in the session.

Wani lashed out at Govt for demolishing residential houses and commercial buildings of people in Jammu and Kashmir without serving any notice and termed the drive as undemocratic and anti-people move, which is being done to terrorize people. Demolition drive is another assault on Jammu and Kashmir Wani added and strongly condemned the Govt for terrorizing people under the garb of anti-encroachment drive.

He demanded that the bulldozer politics of BJP must end and said Congress party shall not tolerate this highhandedness and anti-people, warning the Govt of serious consequences if the demolition drive against residential and commercial buildings is not stopped.

Senior Congress leader Mohd Anwar Bhat, DCC presidents, PCC members, Block presidents and frontal organizations were present in the meeting and apprised the president about organizational activities in their respective area and districts.