Eradication of corruption

Sir,

The Govt’s determination to eradicate corruption is indicative of transparent and fair administration at all levels. Why the evil has engulfed our systems of governance has deep rooted causes. Extreme materialism, laxity in law and order situations, lack of morality and nationalism, casteism, communalism, favouritism and insincere political phenomena are the active members of the corruption family. It is a social political and economical malady, which not only weakens the nation but also spreads dissatisfaction amog the masses. It is a moral turpitude to rob others by misusing one’s power. It is not a need but an unlimited greed like a beggar’s purse. Only hard laws and streamlined administration and systems of governance can minimise its flow. Morality is a strong factor to control it, but to cultivate such values needs a long time. Therefore, social, political and administrative reforms are indispensible to achieve the goal.

Keshwa Nand Sharma

Selehri (Sunder Bani)